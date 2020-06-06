IMPPA sends letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, calls shooting guidelines ‘impractical’

Ranbir Kapoor spotted on sets of Shamshera before Covid-19 pandemic engulfed the world.

Days after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray suggested guidelines for resuming film and television shoots, Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has now sent a letter to the CM, seeking changes in the guidelines.

Terming the CM’s guidelines ‘impractical’, the IMPPA has asked relaxation in rules regarding actors and technicians above 65 years of age. IMPPA secretary Anil Nagrath told Mid Day in a report, “We have so many stars who are over 65. Bringing an elderly person on the set is risky, but we will take more precautions. We will shoot for only four hours with them instead of eight hours and complete their portions first. We will also keep them secluded.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to be seen as a journalist in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: report

“That is impossible to implement as most hotels have been taken up by the government as quarantine centres. Their suggestion of casting actors’ family members in the supporting roles [to restrict contact with others] is impractical. Not everyone belonging to a star’s family is an actor! They have put roadblocks by way of the regulation,” he added.

In the guidelines issued by the state government, the crew has been advised to operate at 33% capacity. Here are a few of the guidelines:

I. Minimize crew strength to 33% of pre-Covid (not including main cast) crew strength. Identify which all activities can be executed remotely i.e. over video conferencing, email, video sharing etc. Similar exercise to be carried out for film’s shoot as well. This crew number does not include security personnel, drivers, catering service and generator operator.

II. All staff members carry identification (ID) card while travelling for shoot. While seeking the permission from government for travel, necessary permissions to be given by the government authorities to enable the employees to reach their destination.

III. Aarogya Setu app to be installed on compatible devices and to be kept on throughout the day.

IV. Precautionary guidelines to be displayed in strategic locations with emergency helpline number.

V. Floor markings at gates and appropriate places with social distancing norms.

VI. Designated people shall be allowed to open doors, gates etc.

VII. Ambulance, doctor and nurse compulsory on every set.

VIII. Every producer should provide minimum 3 washroom and same to be sanitized every hour.

IX. Training of housekeeping staff will be done on regular basis.

X. Any person found Covid 19 positive during the shoots or during his travel for shoots should be mandatorily given treatment.

XI. Medical personnel should take temperatures / check medical credentials.

The final decision on resuming shooting and production work is yet to be announced.

Follow @htshowbiz for more