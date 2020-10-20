Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik drops ‘truth bomb’ about marriages and divorces: ‘Choose your hard’

Actor Imran Khan’s wife, Avantika Malik has shared a post on choosing things worth fighting for in life. She reposted a message from an author called Devon Brough and called it a ‘truth bomb’.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” the message read. Posting it, Avantika wrote, “Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard.”

On her post, her followers also left comments on the nuances of marriage and the need to fight for ones you love. “True but my two bits. Make your bubble and sit in it. Crawl out when you must to deal with the shit but always crawl back into easy happy spaces. Compartmentalise,” wrote Mini Mathur. “Such a beautiful msg,” read another comment. However, many others asked Avantika about Imran as she has not shared any picture with him for a while.

There were reports that the couple is headed towards a split, but they have not confirmed the same yet. Last year in June, he was asked about it at an event when he said, “How can you ask such a question at an event like this?”

Avantika’s mother Vandana had rubbished the reports. Speaking to In.com, she had said: “We all read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences, which will be sorted anyway.” Asked if divorce was on cards, Vandana said, “Absolutely not.”

Imraan and Avantika got married in 2011 and have a daughter called Imara.

