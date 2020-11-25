Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik says ‘I am healing’, talks of doing it the right way instead of ‘smoking, drinking’

Actor Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik has once again shared a cryptic note about hurting and healing. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a post about healing the right way. “Sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away, f**king it away, running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling.” Adding her own comment to it, she wrote, “I am healing.”

Previously, Avantika had shared a post about abandonment. She shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Just when I needed this @ayeshadevitre sends this to me this morning. Only gratitude to the universe for the people that got my back. Love you.”

The original post read, “Above all else, I hope you give yourself permission to believe that you are not defined by a person’s inability to love you, or by a person’s inability to choose you. I hope you do not abandon who you are even though they did. I hope you do not neglect or question yourself even though they did. I hope you remember to love yourself better than they could, I hope you learn how to give yourself that kind of strength. I hope you remind yourself that you are rare, that you hold value here. I hope seasons of being misunderstood, of being unappreciated, do not cause you to see yourself through the eyes of those who could not celebrate you or support you. Above all else, I hope you connect with just how worthy you have always been. I hope you give yourself permission to be all that you are.”

Avantika and Imran tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter together, Imara. Rumours of their separation gained steam in 2019 although neither Imran nor Avantika have commented on it. In June 2019, he was asked about it at an event when he said, “How can you ask such a question at an event like this?”

Imran’s friend Akshay Oberoi had recently confirmed that he has quit acting. “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West,” Akshay said.

