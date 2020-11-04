Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik shares cryptic post about abandonment, not being defined by ‘person’s inability to love you’

Actor Imran Khan’s estranged wife, Avantika Malik, has posted a cryptic message on social media. The message is about discovering one’s self-worth and not allowing yourself to be defined by another person’s ‘inability to love you’.

Reposting the message on Instagram stories, Avantika wrote that this was just the sort of motivation she needed. “Just when I needed this @ayeshadevitre sends this to me this morning. Only gratitude to the universe for the people that got my back. Love you,” she wrote.

The entire original post reads, “Above all else, I hope you give yourself permission to believe that you are not defined by a person’s inability to love you, or by a person’s inability to choose you. I hope you do not abandon who you are even though they did. I hope you do not neglect or question yourself even though they did. I hope you remember to love yourself better than they could, I hope you learn how to give yourself that kind of strength. I hope you remind yourself that you are rare, that you hold value here. I hope seasons of being misunderstood, of being unappreciated, do not cause you to see yourself through the eyes of those who could not celebrate you or support you. Above all else, I hope you connect with just how worthy you have always been. I hope you give yourself permission to be all that you are.”

Imran and Avantika were childhood sweethearts who tied the knot in 2011. They have a daughter, Imara. In 2019, reports of a rift emerged, although neither Imran nor Avantika has directly commented on it. Last year in June, he was asked about it at an event when he said, “How can you ask such a question at an event like this?”

Avantika’s mother Vandana had rubbished the reports. Speaking to In.com, she had said: “We all read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences, which will be sorted anyway.” Asked if divorce was on cards, Vandana said, “Absolutely not.”

Recently, Avantika had shared another cryptic post about choosing things worth fighting for in life. “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” the message read. Posting it, Avantika wrote, “Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard.”

