Imran Khan spotted by paparazzi after long, fans say ‘come back to movies’. See pics

Actor Imran Khan was spotted in Mumbai after a really long gap. Pictures of the actor strolling around in his Mumbai home made their way to the internet.

In the pictures, Imran was seen in a pair of black trousers, paired with a dull blue T-shirt. His hair had been cut really short and he wore a pair of sun glasses. He had a sling bag around him and a tattoo on his right arm was prominently visible.

His many fans were happy to see him; one said: “come back” while another said “I miss him”. A third user wrote: “Comeback to movies in acting.”

Imran’s life has been in a state of turmoil since the news of his wife Avantika Malik and his separation broke in May last year. While neither has spoken openly about it, Avantika has consistently given a peek into her mind through her periodic Instagram posts.

Very recently she posted a thoughtful note on how she is healing. Taking to Instagram Stories she shared a post which read: “Sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away, f**king it away, running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling.” Adding her own comment to it, she wrote, “I am healing.”

Yet another time, she had shared a cryptic message on discovering one’s self-worth and not allowing oneself to be defined by another person’s ‘inability to love you’. Reposting the message on Instagram stories, Avantika wrote: “Just when I needed this @ayeshadevitre sends this to me this morning. Only gratitude to the universe for the people that got my back. Love you.”

The couple separated after eight years of marriage. The teenage sweethearts had married in 2011. They have a daughter together named Imara.

Few days back, Imran was again in news when in an interview, his friend actor Akshay Oberoi had said that the actor had indeed quit acting. Imran’s father-in-law Rajeev had confirmed it and said that the actor may pursue direction in the future. Imran was seen last in Katti Batti in 2015.

Talking to Times of India, he said: “Honestly, it’s Imran’s personal decision and it’s not my domain either. But yes, Imran was always inclined towards direction right from the days he went to a film school. Well, he’s working on it and will make it happen.”

