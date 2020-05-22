Imtiaz Ali busts out some cool dance moves in TikTok video with daughter Ida. Watch

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has added another feather to his cap--a TikTok star. Ali and his daughter Ida star in an awesome new video that shows them taking up the Oh Na Na Na challenge.

The video shows Imtiaz and Ida dressed in black outfits, pulling off some really cool moves. The Oh Na Na Na challenge requires two participants to follow some seemingly easy but quite confusing dance steps. Watch how perfectly the father-daughter duo pulls it off.

Ida shared new pictures with her dad and mom Preety Ali. Ida did not caption the photos but the post was loved by many. “You look a lot like them,” wrote one Instagram user. “Lots of creative people in a frame,” read another comment.

Imtiaz and Preety got divorced in 2012. As per a SpotboyE report, Imtiaz has moved in with Preety for the lockdown and the couple has called Ida back from the US. Imtiaz is now rumoured to be dating Masterchef Australia contestant Sarah Todd.

The filmmaker’s last release was Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal. The film did not perform well at the box office and received bad reviews from critics as well. He was also the writer of Netflix series She.

Talking about it, he had said “She is about a female cop who becomes an undercover agent. She poses as a prostitute to aid the police investigate a certain criminal nexus. It is the journey of this woman as she goes through the experience of pretending to be a prostitute, how she deals with it and what happens to her and her sexuality. Through the series, we see many interesting and hidden aspects of society, of this city and of our own personalities.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is Alia Bhatt’s lockdown hair stylist, confirms Karan Johar as he says ‘she is in a happy place’

The filmmaker, who had written the story for the show, revealed his inspiration, saying: “I have met many lady constables. I met many prostitutes as well. I have also met women that are on different levels of this exploration. I have met a lot of women that have tried or are trying to get rid of the baggage of shame that they are suppressed by. ‘She’ is such a journey.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more