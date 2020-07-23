Sections
Imtiaz Ali shares pic of Sanjana Sanghi from Rockstar set, wishes her all the best for Dil Bechara: 'Little Mandy is a big girl now'

Imtiaz Ali shares pic of Sanjana Sanghi from Rockstar set, wishes her all the best for Dil Bechara: ‘Little Mandy is a big girl now’

Director Imtiaz Ali has shared a picture of Sanjana Sanghi from the set of Rockstar, wishing her all the best for her new film, Dil Bechara.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Imtiaz Ali with Sanjana Sanghi, on the sets of Rockstar.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has extended his best wishes for Sanjana Sanghi, who will be making her debut in a lead role with the Disney+ Hotstar film Dil Bechara, due out on the 24th. Sanjana appeared in a small role in Imtiaz’s 2011 film Rockstar, in which she played the younger sister of Nargis Fakhri’s character.

Sharing a picture from the Rockstar set, in which he can be seen giving direction to the young actor, Imtiaz wrote, “Little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now!!! looking fwd...” The post has received close to 40000 ‘likes’ and several comments.

 

Replying to Imtiaz’s post, Sanjana wrote, “Thank you for making Little Mandy fall in love with the world of films, you’re the best! The rest, I shall call & tell you.” Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra wrote, “Thank you for everything.”



Dil Bechara, an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in our Stars, serves as the final film of Sushant Singh Rajput’s career. The actor died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. Sanjana has spoken frequently about the loss, and the bittersweet feeling of having her film come out in this difficult time.

 

Also read: Before Dil Bechara, did you spot Sanjana Sanghi in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns? Watch videos

“It was not supposed to happen like this, in the middle of a pandemic, without Sushant by my side,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview. “In my humble opinion, Dil Bechara is Sushant’s best performance. We owe it to Sushant Singh Rajput to convert this toxicity and negativity into hope and a celebration of his life,” she added.

