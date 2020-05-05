Sections
Home / Bollywood / Imtiaz Ali shares video of Rishi Kapoor dancing at his brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Watch

Imtiaz Ali shares video of Rishi Kapoor dancing at his brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Watch

Imtiaz Ali has shared a video of a happy Rishi Kapoor enjoying his time at the wedding of the filmmaker’s brother years ago.

Updated: May 05, 2020 08:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Imtiaz Ali worked with Rishi Kapoor in Love Aaj Kal.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has shared a throwback video of late actor Rishi Kapoor dancing at the former’s brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Rishi died last week on Thursday after a two-year long battle with leukaemia.

“RK’s baraat dance in Kashmir,” Imtiaz wrote as he reposted the video shared by another account on his Instagram stories. The video shows several guests singing a joyful song while Rishi is swinging with his arms in the air.

 

Earlier, Imtiaz had shared a heartfelt message on the actor’s death. In the message, Imtiaz also talked about Rishi attending his brother’s wedding. “Another day I invited him to my brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Nobody comes so far, these are formalities. He came. And when the baraat was entering the venue he said -’you guys go in front, I will come in the end’. I understood later that he did not want the attention to shift from the groom to himself. And today he left. Something precious became past today. But this time will not take him away. I haven’t met him for so long anyway, I will think he is still there, smiling. And I can still think of the little time I could spend with him, and smile with him,” Imtiaz wrote.



Imtiaz directed Rishi in his film Love Aaj Kal. He has worked with Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar and Tamasha.

The actor, 67, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai. His family said the actor remained “jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents”.“Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” the family said in a statement, adding the actor would like to be “remembered with a smile and not with tears”.

