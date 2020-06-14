In last call to father 3 days ago, Sushant Singh Rajput urged him to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic

“Please take utmost care of my father to protect him from coronavirus,” Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) told house help Laxmi Devi, who works at the residence of his father, KK Singh, in Patna. It was a routine phonecall, giving little indication that it would be the last conversation that the father and son would have.

On Sunday, just as he sat for lunch, KK Singh got another call from Mumbai, hoping it was from his son. It was a call from the Mumbai Police, informing him that Sushant had been found dead at his Bandra residence. A retired government servant, KK Singh lost his wife several years ago.

Sushant’s father fell unconscious. He was distraught, as friends and neighbours tried to console him. “He is in a state of shock,” said a family member.

Sushant spent his childhood in Patna, where he was a student at St Karen’s High School. A large number of people, including Digha BJP MLA Sanjiv Chorusia, gathered at KK Singh’s house. “It is a great loss. He was such a talented actor. He was a pride of Bihar. I will urge the Centre to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances leading to death,” said Chaurasia.

A family member said that Sushant had called three days ago. He’d spoken to his father and inquired about his health, and advised him not to go outdoors due to pandemic.

Fans of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput gather outside his father’s residence in Patna. ( PTI )

The actor was found dead at his sixth floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no ‘note’ was found from his residence. Sushant’s team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Many celebs of social media have advocated speaking and communicating with friends, family or experts in case of mental distress.

