In Sushant Singh Rajput case, CBI to summon eyewitness who saw him with Rhea Chakraborty on June 13: report

In a new twist in the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will summon an eyewitness who claims to have seen Sushant drop Rhea Chakraborty at her apartment on June 13, a day before he died.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Three central agencies - CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate are probing the case from three different angles. Rhea was arrested in September over charges of procuring of banned drugs for the late actor.

According to a report in Republic TV, Rhea’s Prim Rose Apartment neighbour had claimed that she had been informed by an eyewitness that Sushant and Rhea were seen together on June 13. Rhea’s neighbour mentioned that the witness saw Sushant and Rhea on the evening of June 13, when Sushant had dropped her off around 6-6:30 pm and that Sushant was driving alone and there was no driver.

Quoting the neighbour, the report said: “The person told me this in June itself before any of this had gone to CBI or even before Rhea had said anything. The person had said, ‘Oh! he passed away, I had just seen him drop her off on 13th evening.’ Nothing was known at that time that what else will come up. I have not seen anything and yes, I am Rhea’s neighbour.”

Also read: What Akshaye Khanna said about Vinod Khanna leaving family for Osho: ‘Something must have moved him so deeply inside’

After Sushant’s death, the Mumbai Police began investigating the case. Later in July, the father of the late actor filed a FIR in Patna, accusing Rhea of abetting his suicide, misappropriating his funds and keeping him away from his family. The CBI began looking into the case after a Supreme Court verdict. Meanwhile, the ED and NCB began probing financial irregularities and a drugs angle in the case.

In September, Rhea, her brother Showik and Sushant’s house help, Samuel Miranda were arrested by NCB for links with drug peddlers. Rhea and Showik’s judicial custody, which was to end on Tuesday, has been extended till October 20.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter