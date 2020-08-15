Independence Day: Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans, Akshay Kumar poses with Bell Bottom co-stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi

Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo of himself with the Tricolour; Akshay Kumar posed with Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has wished his fans on India’s 74th Independence Day through a Twitter post. Shah Rukh shared a picture of himself with his arms spread out, in his classic style.

“Strength & Courage. Peace & Truth. Fertility & Growth. Life in Movement. My country stands for these values. I promise to do the same on this day of 15th August and forever. We don’t need anymore guidelines for being a true Indian, than these laid down by the colours of our Indian flag. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind,” he wrote in his post.

Actor Akshay Kumar also wished his fans with a picture on social media. He got his Bell Bottom co-stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta to pose with him for the picture. While Huma was wearing a saffron top, Akshay wore a white shirt and Lara was seen in a green top.

“Happy Independence Day from Team #BellBottom. @humasqureshi @LaraDutta,” he captioned the photo. Huma and Lara also shared the picture on their accounts.

Akshay also urged people to come ‘together for India’ and help street hawkers, vegetable and tea shop owners, and people selling small items at the intersections whose livelihood is affected due to the coronavirus.

The Mission Mangalactor in interaction with fans on Twitter shared a video message wherein he talked about his initiative ‘Together for India.’ The video started with a message that read, “On this independence day, come let’s do a promise to ourselves’.

Akshay said, “Whenever I go out of home, these faces often get my attention, that old uncle who hopes that his bucket of bananas should be sold somehow, another one who thinks that his coriander and chillies should get sold before they get stale... that little sister who hides her tears in hope that someone would buy the flower garlands at the traffic signals saying “Please buy it for Rs 10.”

Along with the video, the Kesari actor noted, “We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India. jisase jitanee ho sake utanee madad keejiye... bas nazarandaaz mat keejiye, share the way YOU care. Jai Hind.”

