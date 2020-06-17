India-China border face-off: ‘Forever indebted,’ say Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan as they pay homage to soldiers

The film fraternity has paid tributes to 20 Indian Army soldiers killed in a face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. A host of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu took to social media to pay homage to the martyrs.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a black screenshot on Instagram and dedicated the popular song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo to the martyrs. He wrote, “Zara aankh me bharlo pani; jo shaheed huye hain unki zara yaad karo kurbani. they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND.”

Akshay Kumar shared pictures of two martyrs on Twitter and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families.”

Sonakshi Sinha said also shared her condolences to the families of the martyrs. “We will forever be indebted to you’ll and all those who fight for us putting their lives at stake. With utmost respect, deepest condolences to their families. #neverforget,” she wrote.

Sharing her condolences, Taapsee Pannu wrote on Twitter, “As if Corona was not enough to fight with now we have to lose our brave hearts as well! Every soldier martyred is a loss no one can compensate for. The families of those soldiers lost their peace for a long time to come so that we all can have a sound sleep. Indebted.”

Rakul Preet Singh also took to Twitter to share her thoughts. “Just at loss of words for what 2020 has subjected us to. The brave hearts Martyred at the #GalwanValley comes as another terrible news . My heart goes out to their families . The nation salutes you #JaiHind #IndianArmy what will it take for peace to prevail !!”

Swara Bhasker also tweeted, “Condolences & respects to our fallen soldiers.”

“Heartbroken about the death of our brave soldiers #GalwanValley We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our bravehearts #JaiHind,” wrote Huma Qureshi.

Gauahar Khan tweeted, “Feeling so sad for our army bravehearts who lost their lives , but feeling so indebted for their sacrifice for the protection of our country! #jaiHind ! How quick are the losers to blame indian army for this !!! Asli patriotism toh ab dikh rahi hai inki ! #Dogle #doublestandards.”

India and China, on Monday evening engaged in their first deadly conflict in at least 45 years, resulting in 20 deaths on the Indian side, including that of a commanding officer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more