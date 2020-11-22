Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Indian cinema is not all Bollywood and that’s a barrier that’s been hard to break: Ali

Indian cinema is not all Bollywood and that’s a barrier that’s been hard to break: Ali

Having forayed into Hollywood, Ali Fazal says he is thankful to Indian actors, including Irrfan, Om Puri, and Shashi Kapoor, who have worked for decades to earn a level playing field for brown actors.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:34 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

For decades, masterful filmmakers and actors have systematically worked towards depicting the real India on screen, says Ali.

Having forayed into Hollywood, actor Ali Fazal says he is thankful to Indian actors who have worked for decades to earn a level playing field for brown actors. After making a name, trying to build a career from scratch in a new industry is daunting. It took years of hard work, steadfast dedication and some fascinating career choices for artists such as Shashi Kapoor, Om Puri and Irrfan. With these actors having chosen roles that see them as actors beyond their geographical identity, has laid the foundation of new-age actors shares Fazal.

The Mirzapur actor adds, “Choices don’t come to you on a platter no matter which industry you belong to. And when it’s an industry that’s not familiar with you, your body of work and judging your abilities from their own set notions, it’s an even tougher feat. For decades, masterful filmmakers and actors have systematically worked towards depicting the real India on screen.” After his Hollywood debut Victoria & Abdul (2017), he is awaiting the release of Death On The Nile and is looking forward to shooting for Code Name Johnny Walker.

 

“Indian cinema is not all Bollywood and that’s a barrier that’s been hard to break. I am so indebted to the incredible work of Irrfan bhai, Om sa’ab, Saeed Jaffrey, Shashi Kapoor who have strived to secure better roles and created better opportunities for us. A lead part in roles has been possible for me because of their contribution and bravery,” he signs off.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Nov 22, 2020 13:46 IST
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Nov 22, 2020 14:34 IST
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Nov 22, 2020 14:37 IST
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
Nov 22, 2020 13:13 IST

latest news

Kriti Sanon’s lays perfect date-night tips this Sunday
Nov 22, 2020 15:42 IST
Heterogeneous thinkers may possess quick decision-making
Nov 22, 2020 15:40 IST
Jill Biden s policy director Mala Adiga has roots in Karnataka’s Udupi
Nov 22, 2020 15:34 IST
29 years of Lamhe: Anil Kapoor reveals interesting fact about wife Sunita
Nov 22, 2020 15:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.