Indoo ki Jawani song Hasina Pagal Deewani: Kiara Advani dances on a souped-up Saawan Mei Lag Gayi Aag, watch

Indoo Ki Jawani has taken a circuitous route when it comes to the promotional campaign designed around the film. Instead of giving us a teaser and a trailer, they have given us the first song. Titled Hasina Pagal Deewani, the Indoo Ki Jawani song is a remixed version of Mika Singh’s Saawan Mei Lag Gayi Aag.

Despite being a remix, the song holds your attention as does Kiara Advani. A sort of a rebellion against her mother happening bang in the middle of an Indian wedding setting, the song also features Aditya Seal.

Watch Indoo ki Jawani song Hasina Pagal Deewani

With vocals by Mika and Asees Kaur, thee song has been composed by Mika and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Earlier, Kiara had introduced her character ‘Indoo Gupta from Ghaziabad’ in a short teaser. The actor took to Instagram to share the short clip where she is seen decked up in a red coloured salwar kameez.

In the video, Advani is seen telling everyone about the “exciting” thing that she did by fixing a date for herself by swiping right an online dating application. Helmed by Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications.

The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

The film is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

“I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film. It’s finally time to live the character. Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl; she’s endearing, lovable and quirky. It’s going to be a cracking entertainer,” the actor had said previously.