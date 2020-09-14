Sections
Indoo Ki Jawani teaser: Kiara Advani film swipes right on September 16, watch video

Indoo Ki Jawani teaser: The feisty Indoo from Ghaziabad is here. Actor Kiara Advani revealed the release date of the film in a short clip.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 13:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Indoo Ki Jawani will release on September 16.

It seems Kiara Advani’s feisty Indoo Ki Jawani will release on an OTT platform after all. With the theatres still closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the film will be out on September 16. Sharing the Indoo Ki Jawani teaser, Kiara wrote, “ Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona! Wait just a little more to meet Indoo! #IndooKiJawani.”

The clip has Kiara as Indoo. Looking for some excitement, she says that she has fixed a date for herself on a dating app. She swipes right and the screen says ‘16th September, it’s a date’.

 

Directed by Abir Sengupta, the film was supposed to release in theatres on June 5 but was postponed due to the pandemic. It stars Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Tiger Shroff-starrer Student of the Year 2.



A coming of age comedy, the film is about the adventures of Indoo whose left and right swipes on a dating app result in hilarious chaos. The film started shooting earlier this year in Lucknow.

“I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film. It’s finally time to live the character. Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl; she’s endearing, lovable and quirky. It’s going to be a cracking entertainer,” the actor had said previously.

Given that Kiara’s character is from Ghaziabad, the actor worked extensively on her diction and pronunciation. She also did look tests to get the appearance right as well as the mannerisms and body language associated with girls from the city.

