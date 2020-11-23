Indoo Ki Jawani trailer: Kiara Advani’s Tinder misadventure leads to Pakistani cross-connection

The trailer of Indoo Ki Jawani is out. The comedy, directed by Abir Sengupta, stars Kiara Advani as Indira Gupta aka Indoo, a free-spirited girl from Ghaziabad who turns to dating app Tinder to find love on the advice of her best friend Sonal, played by Mallika Dua.

Indoo seemingly finds the right guy in Samar from Hyderabad, played by Aditya Seal. However, during a failed attempt to seduce him, she finds out that he is a Pakistani national. This is followed by a news bulletin, which informs that suspected terrorists from Pakistan have infiltrated the city and are hiding. “Isey kehte hai ghar baithe dating apps se museebat order karna (This is what you call ordering trouble from dating apps),” she says in a voiceover.

In the scenes that follow, Indoo is seen calling Samar an ‘atankvaadi (terrorist)’ and holds up a knife to protect herself. However, she seems to have a soft corner for him and asks him to hide when her doorbell rings. There are shots of a police chase too. He also claims innocence as he says, “Madam, mujhe koi attack nahi karna (I am not planning any attack). I am not a terrorist!”

Indoo Ki Jawani was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5 but was delayed as the raging pandemic led to cinema halls across the country being shut for months. There was speculation that the film might go the OTT way like many other big-budget films but the makers have decided to stick with a theatrical release.

Kiara recently shared on Instagram that Indoo Ki Jawani will release in theatres on December 11 this year. Sharing a new poster of the film, she wrote, “It’s Happening!!! #IndooKiJawani in cinemas near you on 11th December 2020.”

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment).

Earlier, in an interview with Indulge Express, Kiara expressed her excitement about Indoor Ki Jawani, her ‘first female-oriented film’. “There was a distinct amount of prep that went into the characterisation, so I am longing to see how the audience enjoys the film,” she had said.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor says Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli can be the next Naagin, reveals what made her drop Jasmin Bhasin from show

Kiara was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmii, which got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, which ran into controversy over its title, was panned by critics. However, it became the biggest opening film on the streaming platform within hours of release.

Currently, Kiara is in Chandigarh shooting for her next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Kiara also has Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more