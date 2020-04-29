Sections
Home / Bollywood / Inferno writer Dan Brown pays tribute to ‘incomparable’ Irrfan Khan

Inferno writer Dan Brown pays tribute to ‘incomparable’ Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, who starred opposite Tom Hanks in the film adaptation of Inferno, was hailed as ‘incomparable’ by writer Dan Brown.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Irrfan Khan and Tom Hanks in a still from Inferno.

Author Dan Brown, who wrote the novel Inferno, has paid tribute to actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan appeared in the 2016 film adaptation of the book. He died at the age of 53 on Wednesday, after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

Brown took to Facebook and wrote alongside a picture of Irrfan, “Sending love today to all who knew and admired the incomparable Irrfan Khan. Peace.”

 

Irrfan played Harry “The Provost” Sims in the film, directed by Ron Howard. Inferno was the third instalment in a series of films based on Brown’s Robert Langdon mystery novels. Tom Hanks played Langdon in the film, which also starred Felicity Jones, Omar Sy and Ben Foster. Inferno made over $200 million worldwide against a reported $65 million budget.



Also read: When Irrfan Khan revealed why he never moved to Hollywood: ‘My people are here and so are my stories’

It was one of the many Hollywood blockbusters Irrfan had appeared in. The actor played supporting roles in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, 2013’s Life of Pi, and 2015’s Jurassic World.

Also read: ‘Irrfan Khan found beauty even in pain’: Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, Ava DuVernay lead Hollywood in paying tribute

Director of Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow, also paid tribute to the actor on social media. Sharing a picture of him, Trevorrow wrote, “Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
In conversation: Rahul Gandhi hosts video show, Raghuram Rajan his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 21:56 IST
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Apr 29, 2020 21:03 IST
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Covid-19 victim ACP Kohli’s son to be appointed as sub-inspector in Punjab Police
Apr 29, 2020 22:39 IST
Resuming football season ‘definitely possible’ - UEFA medical committee
Apr 29, 2020 22:34 IST
4 lakh intoxicating pills smuggled from Delhi in parcel train seized in Amritsar
Apr 29, 2020 22:32 IST
Mamata hints at continuing with Covid-19 restrictions in West Bengal
Apr 29, 2020 22:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.