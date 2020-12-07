Initially, five hours on set felt long and tiring as if I had shot for 24 hours: Kirti Kulhari

While a number of actors have started shooting for various projects, everyone has had a challenging time handling Covid guidelines while on set. With standard operating procedures involving constant sanitization, PPE kits, masks on most of the time and what not, Kirti Kulhari, too, has been shooting maintaining all safety precautions.

“I was super excited. I understand the Covid-19 situation. I also understand that getting back to normal life, with the precautions in place, is the way to go forward. We can’t be sitting at home and not doing anything. It happened for a while and a long time during the lockdown. No one thought that three-four months would just pass by and we would still be at home. I am all for looking ahead and moving forward,” says the Uri actor.

She is starting a few projects this month and has releases lined up in the coming months as well. Kulhari reveals that some projects got pushed because of Covid, including her web show Four More Shots Please! season 3.

Talking about her experience of shooting initially, she shares, “Usually a 12-hour shift doesn’t mean much as it is a regular thing. But, what happened on the first day of shoot which was that after five-six hours of shooting, I felt so tired as if I had shot for 24 hours. Everyone had gotten used to not working for months so being back on the set, it felt longer and tiring. It got me two days to feel and remember that I used to do this on a daily basis. I asked other co-actors who had shot more than me about feeling tired and they said that they too went through this in the first few days. I was glad to know that I was not the only one. There will be back-to-back shoots which I am looking forward to.”

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav