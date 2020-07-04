‘Innumerable things can make you bitter in this industry, one needs to stay positive’: Ronjini Chakraborty

Actor Ronjini Chakraborty, recently seen in Lalbazaar, has said the three most important lessons she has learnt in the industry have been taught to her by Ranveer Singh and Manoj Pahwa. While she was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Ranveer, she worked with Manoj in Article 15 that was headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana.

“While working on Simmba, I was amazed by Ranveer’s energy. As actors, we are ungrateful for our work. We want work but when we get it, we end up complaining about it or something else. However, I saw Ranveer was grateful and he did not take anything for granted. One of the first lessons I learnt was that the love and passion you invest in your work comes back to you. I think the kind of dedication you put on your work, it pays you eventually,” Ronjini said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Elaborating on the second lesson, Ronjini said, “When I worked with Manoj Pahwa in Article 15, I learn about operating from a space of security, where you are only concentrated on yourself. He won an award for Mulk while we were shooting. While everyone was super excited, he was chill; it did not really matter to him. His focus was the film he was doing with his old friend Anubhav Sinha.”

Ronjini has worked in the industry for eight years. Talking about her experience as an outsider, she says, “I have been lucky that I have not had any unpleasant experiences. It is there in every industry, more so in ours. I feel as an outsider, I need to put in extra effort. I have had numerous rejections, they want a star kid or they want somebody known but that is not due to any strategy, it is all a matter of luck. There are innumerable things that can make you bitter in this industry.In order to sustain for a long time, one needs to stay positive.”

Talking about her latest project Lalbazaar in which she plays a sex worker, Ronjini said, “The various characters and the interesting story reeled me in. I play a girl who works in a red light area and is in an extremely difficult financial situation. She slowly becomes a strong person who fights hard to reach the truth. Farzana is somebody who is into this profession but there is a lot of struggle that goes within her. She is a strong woman. She is fearless yet vulnerable, there is a lot to this character. Kolkata is my hometown and I was keen to shoot there.”

She also said she is inspired by her ‘FTII seniors’ Rajkummar Rao and Irrfan Khan. “No work is big or small. Rajkummar Rao is an FTII senior and I have observed his work, and Irrfan Khan’s work. They have shaped up their own body of work and they inspire me to work with complete dedication for each role that I take up. They shine in all of their films, even in the smallest of roles,,” she signed off.

