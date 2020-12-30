Inside Aamir Khan’s anniversary celebration with Kiran Rao: He sings wife a romantic song, cuts cake with Ira and Azad. See pics

Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Monday at the Gir National Park with their son Azad and his daughter, Ira. The couple cut a large cake with their family and even a few fans.

Pictures and videos from the celebrations show how the family had a great time together. Kiran and Aamir were helped by Azad as they cut a multi-tiered white cake. Aamir’s daughter from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, Ira, was also with them. Aamir’s nephew Imran Khan and his daughter Imara have also accompanied them on the trip.

The couple later posed for pictures with some of their fans who were also at the Gir National Park. A video also showed Aamir singing Tum Bin Jaau Kahan from Pyar Ka Mausam, perhaps to impress his wife. He was joined by a full orchestra of sitar players, a musician on a keyboard and another on a set of tablas. Aamir also sang a more sombre Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein from Anokhi Raat.

Also read: Remo D’Souza on how Salman Khan helped his family after he suffered a heart attack: ‘We call him an angel’

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. Talking about how he met Kiran, he has earlier said, “I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again,” he says in the interview. “In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy,” he had told a Chinese channel.

Aamir’s last release was Thugs of Hindostan, a mega-budget epic film that was panned by critics and audiences and showed a disappointing performance at the box office. He will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor. The film is a Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

Follow @htshowbiz for more