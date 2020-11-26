Inside Aamir Khan’s son Azad’s Minecraft-themed birthday bash: Ira Khan ‘steals hugs’ from little brother

Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao Khan celebrated his ninth birthday with a Minecraft-themed party at their Panchgani home. The little one’s elder sister, Ira Khan, took to Instagram to share glimpses of the celebrations, which had multiple cakes and her ‘stealing hugs’ from him.

In the pictures shared by Ira, Azad could be seen wearing a green Minecraft T-shirt with black shorts, a face shield and gloves. In one of the photos, she was seen giving him a hug, while in another, he was seen cutting his birthday cakes.

“Cutttiiieeepaaatoootttiiieee. Happy Birthday! To the coolest baby brother I could have asked for. #happybirthday #birthdayboy #minecraft #forcedloved #stealhugs,” she wrote in her caption. Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his ex-wife, Reena Dutta while Aza is his son from wife Kiran Rao.

Wishes poured in from fans in the comments section. “Happy birthday to dear Azad, wish him the very best always,” one wrote. “Lovely duo, happiest birthday wishes to him,” another commented. “Nailed the theme,” a third wrote.

Last year, Ira had wished Azad with a cute Instagram post, in which she had called him an ‘adorable ball of cuteness’. “You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you’re turning out to be! I can’t wait to get to know you better. I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up! #babybrother #birthday #happybirthday #youcouldtotallypassofffora12yearold #love #hugs #snapchatbuddy #snapchatfilters #snapchat #funnyfaces,” she had written.

Recently, Ira opened up about her battle with depression with the intention of starting a conversation on mental health. In one of her videos, she tried to understand what triggered it.

“I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than ‘I don’t know.’ It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren’t something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about. What would anyone do? I had everything. What would anyone say? I had said it all,” she said.

Ira talked about how, despite the privilege she enjoyed as Aamir’s daughter, she was still diagnosed with clinical depression. She also said that contrary to popular perception, she was not scarred by the divorce of her parents - Aamir and Reena.

