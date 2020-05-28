Inside AbRam’s birthday celebrations with ‘favourite person’ Shah Rukh Khan reading horror stories, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest child AbRam rang in his seventh birthday during the lockdown with all his favourites. Gauri Khan shared a sweet video of him listening intently as the actor read out to him from a book of horror stories.

“Listening to ‘scary’ stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person,” Gauri wrote on Instagram. In just a few minutes, the cute clip has crossed tens of thousands of views, with wishes pouring in from celebrities including Malaika Arora and Ayesha Shroff as well as fans.

Recently, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Shah Rukh said that he was using the lockdown to spend time with his children. “In spite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They are in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend the rest of the day cleaning up their toys!,” he wrote about his quarantine routine.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero as the vertically-challenged Bauua Singh. The film received mixed reviews and tanked at the box office.

After its debacle, Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next project as an actor. During the Twitter chat, he told a fan, “It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy as a producer. The Netflix series Betaal, which was produced by his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, recently dropped online. However, it has been unanimously panned by critics.

The Hindustan Times review of the show said, “Like Avatar set in rural India, Betaal examines ideas of corruption, oppression and disenfranchisement, but it goes about it in such a shoddy manner that it does a disservice to both its underrepresented subjects and the horror genre in general. The zombies in Betaal not only run, they also use artillery, strategise, jibber-jabber, and, in one prime example of unintentional comedy, fly.”

