Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Christmas dinner with parents, sisters Riddhima and Shaheen. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s families came together for a special Christmas dinner on Friday, hours after they attended the Kapoor family lunch earlier in the day. Pictures from the dinner showed Ranbir and Alia with her parents and sister -- Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt -- and with Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Also at the party were Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and her husband, Bharat Sahni; their daughter Samara; and film director Ayan Mukerji. Pictures from the bash were shared online by Riddhima and Shaheen.

While one showed Ranbir planting a kiss on Shaheen’s cheek, another showed the two sisters, Shaheen and Riddhima, posing together. Riddhima also shared a picture with Soni, calling her ‘Aunty S’. A group picture showed everyone smiling broadly for the camera.

Neetu didn’t attend the Kapoor family lunch. Sharing a group picture from the annual event, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote that Neetu was missed. The party was attended by Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor with her children Samaira and Kiaan, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor and Rima Jain, and Aadar Jain with girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

In an interview earlier this week, Ranbir said that marriage with Alia was very much on the cards, and had it not been for the pandemic, they might have been married already. Asked if he’s planning to get married anytime soon, Ranbir told journalist Rajeev Masand that the deal would’ve been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

