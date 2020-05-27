Sections
Home / Bollywood / Inside Alia Bhatt’s ‘purrfect’ day with her cat Edward. See pics, video

Inside Alia Bhatt’s ‘purrfect’ day with her cat Edward. See pics, video

Alia Bhatt has shared pictures and videos from her cat’s grooming session, sleeping and staring time at at home.

Updated: May 27, 2020 10:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of her cat’s grooming session at home.

Alia Bhatt has shared adorable glimpses of her cat named Edward as she spent time grooming the furball. She shared a video from the grooming session at home and a few more pictures as she goofed around with the cat.

Alia shared a video where she can be seen combing the cat’s fur as it sits quitely for its grooming session. The actor also shared a picture of Edward sleeping on the floor besides a guitar and captioned it, “that’s it for today!” She posted another picture of the cat as it stared at Alia attentively and wrote, “May I help you?”

Alia Bhatt shared a video of her grooming session.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture, saying ‘that’s it for today’.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Edward staring at her.

Alia is currently staying with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at his residence amid lockdown. She had moved to his house to spend her time in quarantine with him. The two have been regularly visiting his mother Neetu after the death of his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.



Alia recently said that she cannot wait for the lockdown to get over because she is excited about sitting in her new office for meetings and script reading sessions. The actor has collaborated with art director Rupin Suchak, whom she met on the sets of her 2016 film Dear Zindagi, to create the interior design of her office.

Also read: Girija Shankar on playing Dhritrashtra in Mahabharat at age of 28: ‘I trained myself to look straight, was asked to try lenses’

“Rupin got the pulse of what I wanted to do with my office. He got the brief spot-on and effortlessly. The space is now an extension of my personality and that is exactly how I had envisaged. He has made the place look more spacious, included a surprise element or two breaking monotony, yet giving it an overlay of serenity and cosiness,” Alia said.

“I still remember Alia being specific about how she wants certain things, but her one-line brief was that the place should have a very happy-go-lucky feel with unconventional and graphic art corners around,” recalled Rupin. So, he went for a boho flair. “We added a lot of Turkish colour palettes to the space which had a muted neutral base. Floor pillows, leather poufs, and comfortable chairs definitely add to the cosy atmospheres of boho interiors. This office space in a way was a great opportunity for her to express her love of art and design,” the interior designer said.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus lockdown anxieties take toll on sleep cycle
May 27, 2020 11:38 IST
T20 World Cup to be postponed to 2022, October window for IPL: Report
May 27, 2020 11:40 IST
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
May 27, 2020 11:43 IST
NGOs join hands so that no stray dog goes hungry in Kashmir Valley
May 27, 2020 11:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.