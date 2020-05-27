Inside Alia Bhatt’s ‘purrfect’ day with her cat Edward. See pics, video

Alia Bhatt has shared adorable glimpses of her cat named Edward as she spent time grooming the furball. She shared a video from the grooming session at home and a few more pictures as she goofed around with the cat.

Alia shared a video where she can be seen combing the cat’s fur as it sits quitely for its grooming session. The actor also shared a picture of Edward sleeping on the floor besides a guitar and captioned it, “that’s it for today!” She posted another picture of the cat as it stared at Alia attentively and wrote, “May I help you?”

Alia is currently staying with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at his residence amid lockdown. She had moved to his house to spend her time in quarantine with him. The two have been regularly visiting his mother Neetu after the death of his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Alia recently said that she cannot wait for the lockdown to get over because she is excited about sitting in her new office for meetings and script reading sessions. The actor has collaborated with art director Rupin Suchak, whom she met on the sets of her 2016 film Dear Zindagi, to create the interior design of her office.

“Rupin got the pulse of what I wanted to do with my office. He got the brief spot-on and effortlessly. The space is now an extension of my personality and that is exactly how I had envisaged. He has made the place look more spacious, included a surprise element or two breaking monotony, yet giving it an overlay of serenity and cosiness,” Alia said.

“I still remember Alia being specific about how she wants certain things, but her one-line brief was that the place should have a very happy-go-lucky feel with unconventional and graphic art corners around,” recalled Rupin. So, he went for a boho flair. “We added a lot of Turkish colour palettes to the space which had a muted neutral base. Floor pillows, leather poufs, and comfortable chairs definitely add to the cosy atmospheres of boho interiors. This office space in a way was a great opportunity for her to express her love of art and design,” the interior designer said.

