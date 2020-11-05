Inside Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra’s Karwa Chauth celebrations. See pics and video

Karwa Chauth celebrations saw gorgeous women of Bollywood giving us a glimpse of their celebrations as they dressed up in ethnic finery. From Bipasha Basu to Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty to Kajol, everyone shared stunning photos from the festivities.

Bipasha Basu, in a peach-and-orange sharara, was dressed for the occasion. Sharing photos of Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Karan Singh Grover, she wrote, “With my heart @iamksgofficial celebrating #karwachauth I am truly blessed for my love. I love you @iamksgofficial Thank you for all your love #monkeylove.”

Karan also wrote on Instagram with photos featuring both of them, “I love you doesn’t seem enough to express what I feel for you in all time and space. So I’ll just say that you are my everything, my every emotion, my every intention, my every dream, my every achievement, my infinity. @bipashabasu.”

Raveena Tandon, meanwhile, had a virtual Karwa Chauth as she is in Himachal Pradesh for her professional commitments. Dressed in a red-and-gold ensemble, the actor wrote, “I fast for the happiness and health and long life , for my Mums,(mom and mamma,)my dad,my husband, my kids and their families . It’s all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe . This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in mumbai! #dalhousiediaries . For me, the holiest,purest,is the prayers for ,my parents,my husband my family,who enrich my life everyday with love happiness.I pray and thank god for everything . Happy #KarvaChauth.” She also shared how she did her prayers and broke the fast virtually, “And then finally ! #dalhousiediaries . Eating together.”

Shilpa Shetty also gave an insight into how she celebrated Karwa Chauth in times of coronavirus. Shilpa did her prayers at Anil Kapoor’s house where a gathering is hosted every year by the actor’s wife Sunita. “Our customary photo with the KC gang... after our puja and katha. Have to say this year was different, but we all got tested and were negative, a prerequisite to attend but appreciated by us all. Thank you, @kapoor.sunita, for having us over and always being the bestest host. Love you. Happy Karva Chauth, ladies.”

She also shared photos with husband Raj Kundra. “Karva Chauth: Breaking the fast. Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner’ should be. He fasts with me( since 11 years) stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie Happy Karva Chauth!”