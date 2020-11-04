Inside Bollywood’s Karwa Chauth 2020: Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty convene at Sunita Kapoor’s house, see pics

Actor Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita, hosted several Bollywood wives at her home for annual Karwa Chauth rituals. Spotted in attendance were Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, David Dhawan’s wife Lalli, and Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana.

Also seen at the actor’s house were Varun Dhawan’s partner Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Dhawan’s wife Jaanvi, Krishika Lulla, Neelam Kothari, and others. In a separate location in Mumbai, actor Sonali Bendre was spotted in ethnic wear for the occasion.

Scenes from outside Sunita Kapoor’s house on Karwa Chauth. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier in the day, Shilpa’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra had shared a Karwa Chauth-themed meme. “Happy Karva Chauth,” Raj wrote with his post, which had two panels -- the first showed Shilpa looking at Raj through a strainer, the second showed the ‘reality’, with Shilpa imagining Raj’s face to be food.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, meanwhile, admitted that she loves food too much to keep a fast for him. In a social media post, she wrote that she will try again next year, and that she wishes him happiness and health.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s writer-director wife Tahira Kashyap shared an image of her self-applied mehendi. “Karva chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus!! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus. wishing you all a very happy corona free #karvachauth #gocoronago,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Sunita Kapoor held a similar get-together last year, and shared a bunch of group pictures on Instagram. “The end to another memorable Karva chauth .. All you wonderful friends and family make it so warm and fun. Thank you to all for being there.. love you guys.. And last but not the least , blessed to have my wonderful, mad and inspirational husband..” she had written.

