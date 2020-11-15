Inside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s twin celebration on Diwali: Couple goes low-key on anniversary, shares pics

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their wedding anniversary and Diwali on Saturday with twin celebrations. The actors, who married in 2018, were celebrating their second wedding anniversary. The couple had a low-key celebration with just their family and friends present.

Both Ranveer and Deepika shared the same photo to wish Diwali to their fans. While Ranveer is seen in an ochre kurta, Deepika is dressed in red and gold. Both are cracking up over something. Sharing the photo, Ranveer wrote, “Aap sab ko Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Happy Diwali! Love & Light to all!” Ranveer, true to his image, was sporting a bling watch and diamonds in his ears.

Deepika had shared a few happy photos to wish her husband earlier in the day. “Two peas in a pod... Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh. You complete me...” she had written. In what appears to be south of France, the two can be seen twinning in matching floral kurtas as they embrace and look deep into each other’s eyes. Ranveer also shared the same photos and wrote, “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya @deepikapadukone.”

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s recreation of India’s thrilling win in the 1983 World Cup, 83. Ranveer will be essaying the role of Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev in the film. Ranveer also has Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Deepika is at present shooting for Shakun Batra’s domestic noir with Ananya Pandey and Sidhanth Chaturvedi.