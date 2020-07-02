Inside Edge’s Amit Sial washed dishes at restaurants, drove taxis before moving back to acting

Actor Amit Sial, who has been enjoying limelight with success of his web shows Inside Edge and Jamtara, once washed dishes in restaurants and drove taxis while studying in Melbourne, Australia. Amit celebrated his birthday on July 1, Wednesday, and his close friend and actor Randeep Hooda decided to reveal a few details about the former while wishing him on his birthday.

Sharing an old picture with Amit, Randeep wrote on Twitter, “From washing dishes in restaurants and driving taxis in Melbourne as immigrants to now being actors..a journey & deep friendship spanning 24 odd years..happy birthday pra @amit_sial I’m so proud of you Hugging face and us..from an impossible lonely, sweaty dream to the realisation of it.”

Thanking Randeep for his wishes, Amit tweeted, “Look what came out of the closet. Love you pra #RandeepHooda.”

Amit has worked in popular shows Inside Edge, Mirzapur, Smoke, Rangbaaz Phirse and Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayeg, among others.

About gaining popularity, thanks to online streaming platforms, Amit told Hindustan Times in an interview recently, “With the arrival of OTT platforms, writers, directors, storytellers and producers — all have started experimenting and exploring the unchartered territories. I am enjoying my presence on almost all OTT platforms. Almost 15-16 years after I started my journey, finally I am in a happy space.”

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 participant Rani Chatterjee alleges harassment: ‘Might die by suicide as I am in depression’

After completing his school in Kanpur, Amit joined an acting school in Delhi and worked in films. However, he did not get much work and soon left for studies in Australia. In 2002, he returned to Delhi and got into 9 to 6 job. “It was this time that I met a friend who was producing a play. The acting bug got active and I grabbed a role and that’s how I again started acting,” Amit, who has also started a takeaway Awadhi food joint for a living, said.

He moved to Mumbai in 2004 on Randeep’s insistence, who later recommended him for a role in a film. Though the project did not roll, years later he got to play a character in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love, Sex aur Dhoka.

Follow @htshowbiz for more