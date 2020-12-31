Inside Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan’s star-studded party at Manish Malhotra’s home

Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharrucha and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the several actors who attended designer Manish Malhotra’s dinner on Wednesday. Also in attendance were Kartik Aaryan, and sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Pictures and videos from the party have arrived online. Manish shared both group pictures and individual shots with his guests. A video even showed Jacqueline, Nushrratt and Vaani debating among each other about which picture they should post.

Pictures from Manish Malhotra’s party.

While Nushrratt wore a check dress, Kriti wore yellow, Jacqueline wore black, Kartik wore a check shirt, Janvhi was seen in a pair of jeans and a white top, while Khushi wore a pink dress. Many of them took to their respective Instagram accounts to share pictures from the party. “Thank you for being such an entertaining host. Love you Manish,” Kriti wrote in a post.

Jacqueline shared a bunch of pictures with Vaani, using filters. “OK, now a normal one,” she wrote on a selfie with Vaani, who in turn shared a few pictures of herself with Kriti, and captioned them with heart emojis.

While several Bollywood stars are prepping to ring in the New Year at various destinations, others remain in Mumbai. Recently, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a couple of parties for friends and family, and Katrina Kaif’s bash saw everyone from Karan Johar to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal in attendance.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in Rajasthan with their families; Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are in the Maldives, which is also hosting Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in Goa for the New Year.

