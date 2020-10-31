Inside Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s fairytale wedding: See pictures of newlyweds taking pheras, holding hands

Sections
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on Friday, in a low-key but dreamlike wedding. Here are pictures from inside their wedding ceremony.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 08:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding to Gautam Kitchlu earlier this month.

New pictures from actor Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding have been shared online. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on Friday.

The pictures show Kajal and Gautam at the venue -- The Taj Mahal Palace hotel -- engaged in various wedding rituals. While the actor was wearing a traditional red bridal lehenga, Gautam was in a sherwani.

You can check out some pictures from the wedding here:

 



 

A picture of the hotel’s ballroom, all decked up for the festivities, was also shared online. The picture shows the venue’s floral design. The wedding was reportedly a low-key affair, keeping in mind social distancing norms.

Hours before her wedding, Kajal had shared a monochrome picture of herself at the hotel, in the process of getting ready for the ceremony. “Calm before the storm,” she’d captioned it. She had also shared glimpses from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies. While the first picture showed her posing with her henna-decorated hands on full display, the second one showed her face being smeared with turmeric.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu make a perfect couple in first pic as bride and groom. See it here

Kajal took everyone by surprise earlier this month, when she announced her wedding, in a social media post. In her statement, she said, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

