Inside Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu wedding reception: Newlyweds burst into laughter as they raise a toast

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is now married to interior design entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The couple tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on Friday. Now, a picture from their wedding reception has surfaced online and it shows the newlyweds in unconventional outfits.

A viral picture from the reception shows the couple raising a toast at a dinner party. Kajal, dressed in a studded two-piece golden outfit, is seen with a wineglass in her hand. She is seen with chooda and vermillion on her forehead and has her middle-parted hair neatly combed styled in sleek and straight look. Husband Gautam Kitchlu is seen standing beside her in a black suit. The couple is sharing a laugh as they stand together beside a dining table with a large floral arrangement on it.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu at the reception.

Another picture from the function shows them sitting side by side while watching something very keenly. Kajal seems to be holding Gautam’s hand in the photo.

Kajal had shared the first picture from the wedding on Saturday. She wrote along with a candid picture of them holding hands, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”

She had opened up about the wedding rituals in another post. Sharing a picture of the two of them with their hands placed on each other’s heads, she wrote, “In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India!”

In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the priest chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times.”

