Inside Kajal Aggarwal’s haldi ceremony: Actor looks resplendent in yellow as she dances with friends, family

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with interior designer Gautam Kitchlu and the two have been sharing stunning pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. On Thursday, Gautam shared pictures from a puja at home while Kajal was seen dancing with her family at what seemed like the haldi ceremony.

Kajal was spotted by the paparazzi in a yellow suit and dupatta, wearing yellow sunglasses and dancing with her family. Another set of pictures showed her decked up in floral jewellery, which many brides wear for their haldi. Gautam’s pictures showed him sitting for a puja with his family in a yellow kurta pyjama. “Blessings and positivity #kajgautkitched,” he captioned his post. In another post, he showed a beautiful table set up of flowers. “A moment of calm before the festivities begin! #kajgautkitched,” he wrote.

Kajal and Gautam will tie the knot on Friday. On Thursday morning, she shared a picture of herself, showing her henna-decorated hands. She wore a simple green printed salwar kameez for the function.

Also read: Taish review: Bejoy Nambiar brings thrill and style back to OTT in one of Zee5’s better offerings

Kajal surprised her fans earlier this month when she announced her wedding plans. In a note, she had written: “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

On Dusshera, she shared her first pictures with Gautam on social media. “Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched,” she wrote with the pictures.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter