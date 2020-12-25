Inside Kapoors’ Christmas lunch: Ranbir Kapoor wraps arm around Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan hoists Taimur onto his shoulders

Like every year, the Kapoors gathered under the same roof this year as well for their annual Christmas lunch. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of the family gathering on Instagram.

The photo shared by Kareena featured Ranbir Kapoor, who had his arm wrapped around girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Saif Ali Khan hoisted son Taimur onto his shoulders. Tara Sutaria joined boyfriend Aadar Jain. Others seen in the picture included Kareena, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor with her children Samaira and Kiaan, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor and Rima Jain.

Neetu Kapoor, who is shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, was missing from the Kapoors’ Christmas lunch. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also could not make it.

“The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever… All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people… Missed @neetu54 aunty and @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial,” Kareena wrote in her Instagram post.

Riddhima commented, “Missed u too,” along with a heart emoji. Fans showered love on the picture. “Alia is officially your sister in law. Love it,” one wrote. “Family Goals,” another commented. Some also said that they were missing late actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in April.

Earlier in the day, Saif, Kareena and Taimur posed for the paparazzi as they arrived at the venue. The little one seems to have become a pro at getting photographed and even took off his face mask for the pictures.

On Thursday, Saif and Kareena hosted a Christmas Eve dinner at their home. The guest list included Karisma, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Natasha Poonawalla. Sharing a picture of everyone sitting at a table with a lavish spread, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people.”

Kareena shared another picture of her and Saif posing for the camera, while Taimur feasted on some turkey in the background. “Someone loves turkey #MerryChristmas,” she wrote.

