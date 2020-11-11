Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali party: Mom-to-be looks radiant in new pics with mother Babita, Masaba Gupta

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in full festive mood. Ahead of Diwali, the actor has been attending parties with her friends, and her fans are invited to be a part of the celebrations themselves with new pictures.

Pictures from a party Kareena attended with her mother Babita, manager Poonam Damania, and designer-actor Masaba Gupta, have been shared online. Poonam took to Instagram to shared the pictures, which show the ladies dressed in traditional Indian attire. “Grateful for each day. No better way to enter the festive season than with my favourites #babitakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @masabagupta @makeupbypompy.....thank you all for your constant love and support,” she wrote in the caption.

Masaba replied to the post in the comments, and dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “To more amazing things together (samosas and chutney sandwich included).’

Kareena was seen in a white salwar suit, with a red dupatta. The actor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. They have one son, three-year-old Taimur.

On Tuesday evening, Kareena was also spotted at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house, along with other industry personalities such as Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor. Kareena was seen in a grey kurta and pyjama. She waved to the paparazzi while making her way inside Karan’s home.

