Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali party: Mom-to-be looks radiant in new pics with mother Babita, Masaba Gupta

Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali party: Mom-to-be looks radiant in new pics with mother Babita, Masaba Gupta

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a Diwali party with mom Babita, manager Poonam Damania and designer Masaba Gupta. See pictures here.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses at the Diwali party.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in full festive mood. Ahead of Diwali, the actor has been attending parties with her friends, and her fans are invited to be a part of the celebrations themselves with new pictures.

Pictures from a party Kareena attended with her mother Babita, manager Poonam Damania, and designer-actor Masaba Gupta, have been shared online. Poonam took to Instagram to shared the pictures, which show the ladies dressed in traditional Indian attire. “Grateful for each day. No better way to enter the festive season than with my favourites #babitakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @masabagupta @makeupbypompy.....thank you all for your constant love and support,” she wrote in the caption.

 

Masaba replied to the post in the comments, and dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “To more amazing things together (samosas and chutney sandwich included).’

Kareena was seen in a white salwar suit, with a red dupatta. The actor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. They have one son, three-year-old Taimur.

Also read: Karan Johar kicks off Bollywood’s Diwali parties with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Manish Malhotra. See pics

On Tuesday evening, Kareena was also spotted at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house, along with other industry personalities such as Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor. Kareena was seen in a grey kurta and pyjama. She waved to the paparazzi while making her way inside Karan’s home.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Nov 11, 2020 16:27 IST
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Nov 11, 2020 14:41 IST
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Nov 11, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

Second sero survey: samples to be taken from three civic hospitals
Nov 11, 2020 16:33 IST
Grounded Malaysian pilot’s noodle shop is a hit among people
Nov 11, 2020 16:32 IST
Trump loyalists appointed to Pentagon jobs after Esper firing
Nov 11, 2020 16:31 IST
Diwali gifting: Health and safety become top priority
Nov 11, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.