Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s Christmas party: Couple feasts with Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, others

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Christmas Eve with friends and family on Thursday. They threw a feast which was attended by everyone from Soha Ali Khan to Karisma Kapoor.

Sharing a picture from the dinner party, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people.” The photo showed her and Karisma at the opposite ends of a table, surrounded by Soha, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Samaira Kapur, Aadar and Natasha Poonawalla, and other friends.

Kareena shared more pictures from the party on her Instagram Stories. They showed her posing with Karisma and Soha, who were both dressed in Christmas-themed outfits. Soha even shared pictures of all the food they enjoyed together. The dinner table was laid out with fine crockery and cutlery and decorated with silver candlesticks and red candles.

On her own page, Soha shared pictures of how she celebrated Christmas with her daughter Inaaya. The mum and daughter wore matching Christmas night suits and left out some cookies, milk and a lone carrot for Santa Claus under their tiny Christmas tree. “All set for Christmas Day! Leaving out milk and cookies for Santa and a carrot for Rudolf. #thefinaltouch #christmaseve,” she wrote in the caption.

Karisma also reposted Kareena’s picture of the party and wrote, “Christmas eve .. always special.” Karisma shared her own pictures as she wore special red and blue plaid pyjamas while drinking coffee in front of a large Christmas tree. “Does being naughty or nice in 2020 even count ?? though I’ve only been nice this year,” she captioned her post.

Also read: Best actors of 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Nawazuddin, Jaideep Ahlawat prove less is more; Tripti, Pratik emerge as breakout stars

Kareena and Saif were recently in Himachal Pradesh, where he had been shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police. Their son, Taimur, had also joined them for the vacation in the mountains. Kareena is pregnant with her second child.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter