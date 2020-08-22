Inside Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Lego Ganesha: ‘Praying for peace, health and safety’

As the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi took off in a comparatively muted way during the Covid-19 times, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur has come up with an innovative way to celebrate the festival. The actor shared a Lego Ganesha, made by her son.

Sharing pictures, Kareena wrote: “Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone’s health and safety.” One of the pictures is a close-up of the Ganesha Taimur put together, while the second picture shows the little boy, sitting cross-legged and with folded hands.

The pictures received a lot of love, both from Taimur’s family members and fans of the celebrity couple. Aunt Karisma wrote: “This is so lovely.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Amrita Arora dropped black heart emojis in appreciation and affection.

Fans too shared the sentiment; one said: “He is sooooo cute, like sooo damn cute” while another said “so innovative”.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with Mahesh Bhatt on day Sushant Singh Rajput died reveal filmmaker tried calling her

Kareena and Saif last week confirmed that they are expecting another child. Releasing an official statement, they had said: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

This year, owing to the Covid-19 crisis, Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja’s officiating body had decided to not go on with the 11-day festival. While celebrations are expected to be rather muted, a host of other stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol among others wished fans on the occasion.

Follow @htshowbiz for more