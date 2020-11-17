Inside Preity Zinta’s Diwali celebrations in the US with husband Gene, mother. See pics

Preity Zinta has shared a few pictures from her Diwali celebrations on Instagram as she celebrated the festival with her husband Gene Goodenough and her mother in the US. She also shared a special Bhai Dooj post for her brothers.

Sharing a Diwali selfie with Gene, Priety wrote, “Diwali selfie #Patiparmeshwar #Diwali #selfie #ting.” While Preity is in a yellow salwar-kurta topped with heavy gold jewellery, Gene compliments her in a beige kurta-pyjama.

Preity also shared a picture with her mom as they posed in their ethnic wear on Diwali. “Jai Mata Di. Love you so much ma. You made this Diwali so special. #Diwali #Ma #Selfie #loveyou #ting,” she wrote. The mother-daughter duo were twinning in salwar-suits on the occasion.

The actor also shared a warm throwback picture with her brothers on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Wishing her brothers, Preity wrote, “Happy Bhai Dhooj to all the Bhai’s & Behens out there. I’m so grateful I grew up with brothers cuz there was never a dull moment growing up. Three is better than two #BhaiDhooj #Family #Brothers #ting.”

Preity had earlier shared a video message for her fans on Diwali. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Diwali to all you guys out there. Wish you love, happiness and good health always. Take care n stay safe & don’t forget to eat all the yummy Diwali sweets. #HappyDiwali #Celebration #Happiness #Happynewyear #ting.”

Preity was earlier busy with her IPL team Punjab Kings XI and was stationed in the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League. The actor had flown from Dubai to LA to be with Gene on Karva Chauth and had regularly posted updates about her precautionary tests for Covid-19 and candid pictures with her team players.

