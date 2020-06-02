Sections
Home / Bollywood / Inside Rangoli Chandel’s luxurious new house, designed by sister Kangana Ranaut

Check out the fresh and gorgeous pictures of Rangoli Chandel’s new house designed by sister Kangana Ranaut.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kangana Ranaut poses with elder sister Rangoli Chandel in her new house.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently designed her sister Rangoli Chandel’s new house, has now revealed she and her sister were not on the same page when they began - right from the material to be used to the kind of aura in the house, they differed on many things.Meanwhile, Rangoli has thanked the actor and shared gorgeous pictures of the house on Instagram.

Rangoli shared fresh pictures from the house on her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon and wrote, “We named our house ‘ Villa Pegasus’. It’s a Greek word which means an immortal winged horse, it’s named after the building in Mumbai where Ajay and I started our married life in an apartment, I also conceived Prithavi there, sharing some pictures of our home with you all, but pictures don’t do justice to its beauty, it’s not a house it’s a blessing.”

 

She also thanked Kangana for helping her out and wrote in a separate post, “No words to thank our doll for being there for us in so many ways, also would like to mention she used only local material for construction and ordered everything for interiors online while she was on various shooting locations, amazed with the super efficient deliveries to our home in small village in Himalayas, our Indian brands quality is far better than many international brands today and they are super affordable as well #proudindian #aatmanirbharBharat #Indiansarethebest.”



 

 

About deciding to design her sister’s house, Kangana told Times of India in an interview, “There’s just one thing about her which I don’t get and it’s the fact that she’s so hardworking that she eventually gets all things done and that too perfectly. She doesn’t like any frills attached to anything which of course is not my style so when she asked me for inputs I was like, ‘inputs and who will do the rest of the things’ and she’s like, ‘well, what is there to be done?’ And I’m like, there you go. So that’s how it all started.”

Last week, Rangoli had shared a glimpse of her house on Instagram and revealed how Kangana ensured she understood what Rangoli wanted in her house. “When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don’t like torn, worn out, vintage, old looking stuff, I don’t know what I like but I want new things to look new. I remember her face, that’s her style vintage, rustic, worn out and totally purana looking things .... it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned,” Rangoli wrote on Instagram.

 

 

Kangana and Rangoli welcomed young Prithvi to the house with kisses and some sweets. Rangoli shared pictures on Monday and wrote, “Prithu’s maasi is an expert in making every little occasion in to a celebration.... when little Prithvi came home for the first time he was welcomed with aarti, Pooja and of course halwa,” she wrote. The photos show the family in traditional outfits.

