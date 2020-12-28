Inside Salman Khan and niece Ayat’s birthday celebrations at his Panvel farmhouse: Don’t miss the 6-tier carousel cake

Actor Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday and celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. The entire affair was rather low-key owing to the pandemic.

Pictures of Salman cutting a cake with the paparazzi are all over the internet. He was seen sporting a simple blue shirt and a pair of trousers as he stepped out of his farm to cut a cake in their presence. In other pictures, few guests, mostly family members, were spotted in their cars as they entered the farm house. Names included his father Salim Khan, brother Sohail, sister Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul, comedian Sunil Grover, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and politician Baba Siddique among others.

The day coincided with the birthday of his little niece Ayat, daughter of actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan. Sharing a picture with his daughter, Aayush had written on Sunday: “Happy Birthday my Ayat .. it’s been 1 year since you’ve come into our lives. You’ve brought so much of love and happiness into our lives. From the unconditional, “Papa” love to the judgemental looks, you have really helped me evolve into a better person and a more responsible father. May you always keep the sparkle in your eyes .. May you always spread love with your beautiful smiles.. May you always get what makes you happy. I’m blessed to have you in my life. It’s true, One day you’ll outgrow my arms but you’ll never outgrow my heart.”

Salman and Arpita pose with producer Ashvini Yardi.

While nothing lavish was planned for the little girl’s first birthday, pictures of a cake cutting ceremony are online. Ayat’s birthday cake was a fancy multi-layered rotating cake.

Speaking about how he would not celebrate his birthday this year, Salman had said: “There are no celebrations this year, it’s just me and my family, no one else,” he said. “I had no desire to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year. I hope that the next year brings positivity into our lives. I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe.”

