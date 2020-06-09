Inside Sonam Kapoor’s midnight birthday party with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor. See pics

Sonam Kapoor turned 35 on Tuesday and had her birthday wish fulfilled as she joined her family in Mumbai after staying in Delhi during lockdown. The actor shared several glimpses of the birthday bash at her Mumbai home and it had everything, from multiple cakes and balloons to her family in attendance.

A huge balloon in the shape of the number ‘35’ was also a part of the decorations around the house. Sonam can be seen cutting one of her birthday cakes in one of the pictures. Other photos show her smiling from ear to ear as she looks at the decorations.

Sonam Kapoor posted pictures from her birthday celebration.

Sonam Kapoor during the cake-cutting ceremony.

The decorations for Sonam Kapoor’s birthday.

Sonam also wrote a thank you note for Anand on the occasion. Sharing two happy pictures with him, she wrote, “The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.”

Sonam had flown from Delhi to Mumbai a day ahead of her birthday after staying with her in-laws in the capital for around two months. The actor, along with her husband Anand, shared a few pictures and videos that show her spending time with her sister Rhea Kapoor at home. “Back with my main. Thank you my incredible husband,” Sonam captioned the picture, in which she can be seen posing with Rhea.

A day ago, the actor hinted that she will be flying out soon. “All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere .. I miss travelling,” Sonam wrote.

Anil had penned a note for the birthday girl in which he also praised her cooking skills which she had honed during the lockdown. “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always!” he wrote.

Her sister Rhea Kapoor also shared a picture from the birthday bash and wrote, “Happy birthday senior!”

