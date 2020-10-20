Sections
Inside Sunny Deol's birthday party with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol: Here's what was written on his birthday cake

Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared a few pictures from son Sunny Deol’s 64th birthday celebrations. The party was all about the Deol family.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 08:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunny Deol and family comes together for his birthday celebrations.

Actor-politician Sunny Deol celebrated his 64th birthday on Monday ‘Deol style’. Father and veteran actor Dharmendra has now shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations which had him joining Sunny and his actor brother Bobby Deol on the occasion.

Sharing a few pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony, Dharmendra wrote on Twitter, “With his great blessing. Folded hands...... your soulful good wishes... Sunny’s BIRTHDAY Birthday cake CELEBRATIONS Deol style.”

 

The pictures show Sunny and Bobby posing for the camera during the ceremony, Dharmendra showing some love for Sunny with a hand around his shoulder and Sunny getting a peck on his cheeks by his sons: Karan and Rajvir. The cake seems to have been brought by Bobby as the decoration on the mountains and sky themed-cake read, ‘Sunny Bhaiya’.



Dharmendra also shared a picture of him feeding a spoonful of cake to Sunny and wrote, “Love you all , for your loving response..... your good wishes on Sunny’s Birthday. Friends, you are always close to our heart ..........khushi mein.....aai to intiha ho gai tweets ki......bore ho gaiye hoon ge aap......Ab kuchh din chup rahon ga .... (”there were so many tweets today, you must have got bored, I will keep quiet for some days now).”

 

On Monday, Dharmendra had wished him on Twitter, saying, “ Love you Jelly, live on. You are the voice of my soul.” Bobby had also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his big brother on Instagram. Sharing a picture of Sunny, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the greatest soul! A brother! A Father! A Friend! @iamsunnydeol.”

 

Also read: Sanjay Dutt responding well to treatment, his latest test results have come out very good, says family member

Sunny had earlier thanked his fans for their love on Instagram. “Love you all for all the love you give me,” he wrote, along with a closeup picture of himself and the birthday cake.

Sunny is a BJP MP from Gurdaspur. He had won the seat during the last Lok Sabha elections and had been keeping busy with his political assignments. He had however, launched son Karan Deol in Bollywood with his directorial venture, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas last year. The film was shot in scenic locations but couldn’t impress the audience in the movie theatres.

