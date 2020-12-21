Sections
Inside Taimur's birthday party as he celebrated with mom Kareena Kapoor, dad Saif Ali Khan

Inside Taimur’s birthday party as he celebrated with mom Kareena Kapoor, dad Saif Ali Khan

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their son Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday in Mumbai with just the immediate family members in attendance. See pictures here.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 08:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Inside Taimur’s birthday party with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their family.

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated son Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday with close family members at their home in Mumbai. Kareena, her sister Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan shared pictures.

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures of the balloons and cake ordered for Taimur’s birthday. Looks like Taimur is already an animal lover. His chocolate cake was shaped like a horse’s hoof. It appears Hulk and Avengers are Taimur’s favourite comic character as the place was also decorated with balloons toting the faces of the Marvel characters. Kareena also shared pictures of Tim’s favourite snack - waffles - which she said he had for breakfast.

Pictures from Taimur’s birthday celebrations.

Taimur with his parents.

She also shared cute pictures of the three of them posing with Taimur’ birthday cake. Kareena was dressed in a bright yellow salwar kameer, Saif kept is simple in a blue-grey kurta and pyjamas while the birthday boy was dressed in a black printed T-shirt and a pair of blue denims. Attending the cake cutting function were Soha Ali Khan, her daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu. Babita and Randhir Kapoor were also present. Karisma Kapoor came with her son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Soha Ali Khan also shared pictures.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant’s husband slams Manu Punjabi for ‘aukaat’ remark: ‘His turnover is just 1.3 million USD whereas I am 6 billion owner’

Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif. Through much of her pregnancy, Kareena has worked and enjoyed holidays too. Speaking about being a working mom, she told Bombay Times, as she shot for new episodes of her chat show, What Women Want: “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

