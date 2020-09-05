InSolidarity: The Hindi film fraternity supports open letter by Producers Guild of India, hits back at those slandering Bollywood

The Producers Guild of India, in an open letter on Friday, slammed the relentless attacks on the reputation of the Indian film industry, in the aftermath of the sad passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.The letter read, “The tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members.”

Calling it a much-needed move, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta says that he is very happy with the statement and totally supports the guild.

“The whole narrative about Bollywood mafia and Bollywood drug cartel is just getting too much. What is this nonsense? It is ridiculous that people are maligning the whole industry with no proof. Earlier it was nepotism, then that was thrown out of the window, then came Bollywood mafia and now the drug cartel narrative, which has nothing to do with Bollywood. How do you keep on maligning the film industry,” asks Gupta.

The letter also pointed out that while the film industry has its imperfections, and there must always be an ongoing attempt by any industry to improve upon itself, learn and evolve, while weeding out unsavoury elements or improper practices that hold it back. “But to paint an entire industry with the same brush is a gross misrepresentation of reality,” the producers’ association wrote in the letter.

“There is no single industry that does not have a few people who might be not be doing the right thing, that is not the reflection on the whole industry, argues director Kunal Kohli, while adding, “I really support the letter because people have been asking why isn’t the industry talking. You have to understand that there are certain associations within the industry, given the right time, they will talk. They are doing it , the guild is one of the premiere organizations and I am sure many such associations will do so in the coming days.”

Many celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Farhan Akhtar, Ekta Kapoor, Bipasha Basu Singh Grover, Nimrat Kaur, Hansal Mehta, Dia Mirza, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj, took to social media to express solidarity with the guild.

Producer Monisha Advani shares, “Constant senseless and faceless berating of our industry unfortunately demoralises a large number of Indians who go to work every day to bring to life stories, movies, shows that reflect who we are and what we hope to be. Please let’s act with kindness, respect and cohesion towards those impacted.”

Actor Gulshan Devaiah says he wholeheartedly supports the guild as everyone from the film industry is part of organizations which are affiliated to the Producers Guild. “I am part of CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes’ Association). A lot of us don’t have any idea what the hell is going around but at the same it seems to be a curated campaign against Bollywood, which is a soft target. The kind of vilification of the industry is just a projection of negativity and disappointment of people,” he says.

Calling the whole narrative about Bollywood, “ridiculous”, filmmaker Onir says “There are too many precious people in the industry. The industry has given livelihood, dream and love to many people and that is being violated like this. I am sure there could be a few people like that but you cannot start talking about it. It has almost become a circus and it is not okay.”