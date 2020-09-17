Interim Order passed by Bombay Court against rumours around FAU G game being Sushant Singh Rajput’s conceptualisation

Sections
The Bombay City Civil Court on Thursday passed an interim order, stating people who have been circulating “baseless conspiracy theories/ fake news around FAU G game and GOQii” will be restrained by Court.

Actor Akshay Kumar had announced the FAU-G game on social media on September 4.

Putting a stop to all speculations and rumours doing the rounds that GOQii, a smart watch with integrated SPO2, used for Covid 19 remote health management, and FAU-G, the game being seen as India’s answer to PUB G were conceptualised by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bombay City Civil court passed an interim order on Thursday.

This order states that all people, who have been circulating such “baseless conspiracy theories/ fake news around it” will be restrained by Court from spreading this any further. In a statement shared by GOQii on Twitter, it further mentions people doing otherwise will be “prosecuted”. Take a look at the full statement: 

Over the past few days, social media was abuzz with how the FAU-G game, which was announced by actor Akshay Kumar after the PUB G ban in India, was allegedly Rajput’s brainchild. Kumar is also the face of GOQii, and has been endorsing their smart health products. In both cases, it was the actor too whose name was being dragged into an alleged conspiracy, speculations around which this Interim Order has now put a stop to.

