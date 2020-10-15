Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / International shows being adapted by OTT platforms in India: Is originality taking a hit?

International shows being adapted by OTT platforms in India: Is originality taking a hit?

Recently, it was announced that popular French series, Call My Agent, will be remade in India to be directed by Shaad Ali, and so will Tom Hiddleston-starrer The Night Manager, which will have Hrithik Roshan. But is it the right move for OTTs in India to adapt the already popular international shows?

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 13:54 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Rasika Dugal in a still from web series Out of Love, which is an adaption of British drama series Doctor Foster.

The content on different online streaming platform has often been lauded for its novelty and originality. However, with time, Indian OTT segment is witnessing a surge in content being adapted from international shows. Recently, it was announced that popular French series, Call My Agent, will be remade in India to be directed by Shaad Ali, and so will Tom Hiddleston-starrer The Night Manager, which will have Hrithik Roshan making his web debut.

But is it the right move for OTTs in India to adapt the already popular international shows?

Actor Rasika Dugal, who starred in Out of Love, an adaption of British drama series Doctor Foster, says, “Our show was adapted according to the India context, the setting and the characters all had an Indian touch to it. Yes, they may be available for viewers, but still majority of our audiences prefer to watch a series or a show when it’s adapted and they feel more connected to it.” 

Other international series that have been adapted for the Indian audiences include Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya which is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza; Hostages, an official adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name; Jimmy Sheirgill’s Your Honor, an Indian adaption of the Israeli series, Kvodo and The Office an adaptation of the original British series of the same name.



For Vikrant Massey, it was wonderful to be a part of the Indian version of British series, Criminal Justice. “Adaptations bring in a different flavour to the story and I was very overwhelmed with the response I received which meant it was loved the audiences,” he shares. 

Trade analyst Atul Mohan feels that there’s no problem in adapting international shows that are already popular, in the Indian context.

“The percentage of people who may have watched the original is still very less. There are still a lot of consumers who are new and they are not so aware about international shows. Story remains the same but new generations don’t want to watch the older version but would prefer to watch it in Hindi,” he explains.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 12:25 IST
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
Oct 15, 2020 12:36 IST
SC notice to Centre, Google, Amazon, FB on plea over protection of UPI transactions
Oct 15, 2020 13:33 IST

latest news

SC reserves order on plea seeking top court monitored probe in Hathras case
Oct 15, 2020 14:26 IST
UN rights official calls for lifting North Korea sanctions citing Covid-19
Oct 15, 2020 14:26 IST
Kareena wraps up Laal Singh Chaddha amid ‘pandemic, pregnancy’
Oct 15, 2020 14:23 IST
Aahana: I’ve always questioned scarcity of good parts for women on screen
Oct 15, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.