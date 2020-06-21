International Yoga Day 2020: Taapsee Pannu suggests meditating during solar eclipse, Malaika Arora says yoga helped in ‘toughest moments’

Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu and few other yoga enthusiasts have shared a glimpse of their yoga routines on the International Yoga Day on Sunday. While Malaika opened up about the benefits of yoga beyond physical well-being, Taapsee spoke about out how meditating during the solar eclipse on Sunday can be beneficial.

Sharing a glimpse of her yoga workout on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “People who know me, they know that everyday is International Yoga Day for me. Not a lot of you know this but yoga helped me through some of the toughest moments of my life - Both personally and professionally. And I’m not talking about just yoga asanas, I’m taking about leading my life in a way that I focus on the positives, be grateful for the life I have, the people I have in my life and work every single day to get better at it. Yoga has taught me all this.”

Encouraging her fans to inculcate yoga as part of their fitness routine, she added, “This International Yoga Day, you should not just take up yoga as a workout form but as a lifestyle. As long as you have yourself, your loved ones, you have the power to overcome any obstacle. Today being Sunday, give yourself a little love. Practice yoga, cook for your family, spend the evening in conversations and just dwell in all the positivity. I wish everybody a happy international yoga day! Love, light and happiness.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee shared a fresh picture of herself meditating in her balcony. She talked about how she initially thought that “yoga is just about twisting our body into complicated contortions and about being a human pretzel”. She added, “sitting on the mat every day for few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as much benefits to our body and mind. The act of meditating is actually classified as ‘Upasana Yoga’ in Yogic scriptures.”

Talking about a solar eclipse on the International Yoga Day this year, she wrote, “An incredible stroke of luck is that International Yoga Day today coincides with the Solar Eclipse. An eclipse is one of the best time to deepen our spiritual practice, so make sure you meditate today for few minutes at least.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more