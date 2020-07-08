Internet finds Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike. See pics

Nostalgia is a funny emotion - sometimes, it brings the anonymous into sharp focus, as an Instagram user Sachin Tiwari must have found out. Internet seems to have taken a liking to him since he bears an uncanny resemblance with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sachin’s Instagram account now boasts of a more than 10K followers.

Sachin’s Instagram page shows him doing different stunts and, it seems, he is a fitness enthusiast. In one of his videos, he is also trying to do the hook step from Sushant’s 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance. Many people commented on his close resemblance with the late actor. A few of his videos ‘Raebareli Royals’ in their captions.

Sachin is clearly overwhelmed by the love he has found himself receiving. Thanking social media users, on July 2, he wrote on his Facebook page: “Hello Friends, You people are amazing, I never expected this kind of tremendous love. Thank you so much everyone for being with me. I created this page so that I can share more contents with everyone.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, sending shock waves across the nation. The police investigation concluded that there was no foul play. The Mumbai police has in June end said that final post-mortem report they had received concluded that Sushant’s death was a case of suicide. The cause of death had been identified as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. However, few like actor Shekhar Suman have been pressing for a CBI inquiry into the case.

In any case, sympathy for the actor has remained rock steady. The trailer of his last film, Dil Bechara, was unveiled on July 6 and it has garnered the highest likes ever. Netizens showered their love on film’s dialogue that talked about seizing the day. Adapted from John Green’s famous novel The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

“Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain,” Rajput delivers the dialogue right in the middle of the trailer. Terming the dialogue as their “favourite,” from the flick, several social media users have posted screengrabs of the dialogue lauding Rajput for his dialogue delivery.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios the film is set to release on the streaming platform on July 24.

