Iqbal Khan: I wish that the way people go after film actors, they actually held people in office accountable

Actor Iqbal Khan understands that celebrities, as public figures, are expected to speak up and give their take on different things. But when they don’t want to, their silence is questioned too. Does he feel any pressure to do this for everything?

“I am not on Twitter anymore, I have quit because people started abusing my family. I have an eight-year-old daughter, a wife, I can’t handle that. Do they (trolls) even know me? But if there is something, I always stand for it, irrespective of anything. I have never done anything out of pressure, but there will always be people who will pass their judgement, they feel it’s cool to abuse somebody,” says the 39-year-old.

Khan further reasons that it’s always actors who are targeted and it’s pointed out that they don’t speak up. He asks, “Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt — who are these people? Are they your Chief Minister? Are they your MPs or MLAs or President? Do they hold any public office, or take a contract from government to make roads? What is it that they have done that people go crazy?”

He in fact wishes that the way people go after film actors, they actually ‘went and held people who hold office accountable’. “Every politician, before doing anything wrong, would think 10,000 times, There would be no potholes on the road, roads would be clean, everything spick and span, nobody would think of taking or giving a bribe. I wish they showed this kind of interest in that, but they are more interested in Bollywood,” says Khan.

The actor adds that Amitabh Bachchan being trolled by a person when he was in the hospital recovering from Covid 19, and being told ‘I hope you die with this Covid’ was even more shocking. He continues, “I wish India became less crazy about Bollywood. He was in the hospital and people told him that. Woh kaun hain? Unhone kaunsa aapse vaada kiya, did he say ‘main unemployment hata dunga’, or he showed a manifesto like politicans? It’s sad. It’s just that sentiments are high right now. Luckily, a larger amount of people on social media are nice, but those nasty is also not a small number.”

