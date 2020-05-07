Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘Irreplaceable’: Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Rishi Kapoor with RD Barmun, parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita

‘Irreplaceable’: Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Rishi Kapoor with RD Barmun, parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita

Kareena Kapoor posted a black-and-white photo of her parents in the company of her late uncle, Rishi Kapoor and veteran music composer RD Burman.

Updated: May 07, 2020 12:15 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor posted a black-and-white photo of her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor with her late uncle, Rishi Kapoor.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday took us back in time as she posted a vintage picture of her parents -- Randhir Kapoor and Babita -- with her late uncle Rishi Kapoor and music composer RD Burman.

Sharing the picture, she simply wrote: “Irreplaceable”. In the picture, a young Babita holds on to the hand of RD Burman, as Randhir and Rishi stand next to her. Rishi has his charismatic smile on his face.

 

After the death of her uncle Rishi due to leukaemia, Kareena has been posting quite a few old family pictures. She had posted a picture of Rishi and her late father-in-law Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and written: “Two Tigers”. Another time, she had written: “The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle.”



Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra if she’ll marry an actor like him at Miss India pageant, this was her response

Kareena has been a pillar of support to Neetu Kapoor and cousins, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, after they lost Rishi Kapoor to cancer on April 30. She and her husband Saif Ali Khan were among the few immediate family and friends to be present at the hospital after Rishi’s death. Later, after the rituals were done, she visited her aunt Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir to show support.

The veteran actor had been battling the dreaded disease. He had been diagnosed in 2018 and left for New York for treatment. He, with his wife Neetu, stayed put in the US city, getting treated for the disease. He returned to India in September last year, but took seriously ill early this year. He died a day after another well known actor Irrfan Khan died in another Mumbai hospital, battling neuroendocrine tumour.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah calls Visakhapatnam gas leak incident disturbing: Latest updates
May 07, 2020 12:05 IST
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
May 07, 2020 11:51 IST
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
May 07, 2020 10:20 IST
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
May 07, 2020 05:50 IST

latest news

Kareena posts old pic of parents with Rishi Kapoor and RD Burman
May 07, 2020 12:15 IST
I’ve evolved in last 13 years, enjoying mentor’s role now: Vandana
May 07, 2020 12:15 IST
Covid-91: We need to restore the idea of village swaraj
May 07, 2020 12:12 IST
Monkey ‘robs’ ATM in Delhi. People call it Money Heist: monkey edition
May 07, 2020 12:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.