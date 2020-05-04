Sections
Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor remembered during i For India concert, Salman Khan sends rations for Panvel villagers

From Bollywood celebrities coming together for i For India concert to immersion of Rishi Kapoor’s ashes, here are top news from the world of entertainment.

Updated: May 04, 2020 10:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan in a still from D-Day.

iForIndia concert highlights: Mira Nair remembers Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

The country was geared up on Sunday for a massive online concert called iForIndia with top Bollywood and global stars, including rock legend Mick Jagger, to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It has been organised by filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar with Give India.

Rishi Kapoor’s ashes immersed in Banganga: Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima bid tearful adieu

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Banganga tank here on Sunday, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai, after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

Salman Khan sends off rations with help of Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur from his Panvel farmhouse, watch videos

Actor Salman Khan has shared multiple videos from his farmhouse in Panvel where he can be seen loading and sending off ration on bullock carts, tractors and assorted other vehicles to nearby villages. The actor is accompanied by actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa, Niketan Madhok, Kamaal Khan and others who are with him at the farmhouse.

Rishi Kapoor said Irrfan Khan doesn’t know acting after he improvised a D-Day scene



The country lost two of its most beloved actors last week, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The actors, who died just a day apart, had worked in only one film together, D-Day. The film’s director Nikkhil Advani talked to film critic Rajeev Masand about working with them on the 2013 spy thriller.



Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: Here are five of her most celebrated performances

Trisha is one among the very few actors from the South who has stayed relevant with her work in spite of being around for nearly two decades. From an uncredited role in 1999 Tamil film Jodi to films such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and 96; Trisha has come a long way charting her own path to success. As she turns 37 on Monday, we take a look at five of her most celebrated performances from her illustrious career.

